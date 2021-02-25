It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight – curvy actress, Moyo Lawal (Photo)

Moyo Lawal, a curvy Nigerian nollywood actress in a recent statement has revealed how long it took her to wear a jean despite shedding off some weight.

Moto Lawal who is known to be a fashionista shared pictures of herself in a very lovely Jean outfit, as she made it known to her fans that it took her 20 mins to wear the jeans.

If you give a man power to always feed you , that also gives him the power to starve you . ….. ….. Meanwhile… it took me 20mins to enter this jeans despite the fact that I have lost weight , I am not wearing again … who wants to buy? � I am not dashing anybody… buy �

See her post below;