Nigerian woman welcomes sextuplets after twins (Photos)

According to the reports, Nigerian woman in Bayelsa state identified as Doris Wilson, has welcomed sextuplets six years after she gave birth to twins.

According to Kos-Ikah Onisoman who shared the update and pictures on his Facebook page, the woman waited for 28 years before having her first set of kids.

The sextuplets have been named Miracle, Mercy, Merit, Marvis, Marvelous and Mirabel.

Sharing the update Kos-Ikah Onisoman wrote;