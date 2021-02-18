Nigerian woman welcomes sextuplets after twins (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

According to the reports, Nigerian woman in Bayelsa state identified as Doris Wilson, has welcomed sextuplets six years after she gave birth to twins.

According to Kos-Ikah Onisoman who shared the update and pictures on his Facebook page, the woman waited for 28 years before having her first set of kids.

The sextuplets have been named Miracle, Mercy, Merit, Marvis, Marvelous and Mirabel.

Sharing the update Kos-Ikah Onisoman wrote;

BAYELSA SEXTUPLETS NAMED MIRACLE, MERCY, MERIT, MARVIS, MARVELOUS AND MIRABEL.

The Beautiful set of sextuplets born to Mr and Mrs Levi Wilson yesterday were named according to the Christian practice.

The kids where named as follows Miracle, Mercy, Merit, Marvis, Marvelous and Mirabel.

Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church Azikoro, Pastor Moses Folorunsho who conducted the Christian ritual blessed the names and the children.

Mrs Doris Wilson thanked God for safe delivery without any form of cesarean session but smooth delivery by God’s grace. It will also interest you to know that mother is also a twin.

Mother and Children are doing well

