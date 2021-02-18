(Photos) Billionaire, E-money gives out multi-million naira cars to celebrate his birthday

Famous Nigerian Billionaire, Emeka Okonkwo AKA E-Money has yet again given out multi-million Naira cars to celebrate his birthday today.

According to E-Money’s brother, Kcee in his post on Instagram, he is the one in charge of giving out the cars because the celebrant is not in town to do so himself.

Sharing photos of the cars and their beneficiaries, Kcee wrote;

“As you all know every 18th of February is my brother E-money’s Birthday which is symbolic with the gifting of cars and other valuable items to worthy and deserving individuals. This is year is not an exception as I am handing over the cars and other gifts to the beneficiaries on behalf of my brother who is presently not in town.

Happy Birthday to the best brother anyone could have, I pray for more of God’s blessings over you! @iam_emoney1 HBD to you again”

See the photos below;