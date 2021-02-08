“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne Jegede reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
“I have grown” – Yvonne Jegede as she shares stuns in new photo

Popular actress, Yvonne Jegede has taken to social media to cry out bitterly over her menstrual pain and how she can no longer wait for menopause to set in.

Yvonne in a post via her official Twitter handle complained about her monthly menstrual cramps, and how the pain is no longer bearable for her as a woman.

She added that despite giving birth to a baby, she still feels pains all over her body and she thought after giving birth the cramps will stop.

“Who ever came up with that bs talk, “after a woman gives birth, her period cramp stops”. All I’m waiting for is menopause, this pain is getting unbearable. My entire body is sore. God help me”, She wrote.

See tweet below:

