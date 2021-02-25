Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh (Video)

Following the recent dramas that have surface on social media over issue of tatoo, popular Yoruba actress and comedian, Funmi Awelewa in what looks like a comic relief tattooed Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh.
She made this public after sharing a video of herself getting the tattoo drawn with biro on Instagram.
The comedian used her biro to draw a figure which she claims is Ronaldo.
She captioned the post saying, “Finally I have my crush tattoo on my body, please help me tag @cristiano.”
The likes of Bobrisky, Nkechi Blessing and BBNaija star, Ka3na have been dragging themselves on social media over tattoos.
