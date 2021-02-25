Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
funmi-awelewa

Following the recent dramas that have surface on social media over issue of tatoo, popular Yoruba actress and comedian, Funmi Awelewa in what looks like a comic relief tattooed Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh.

She made this public after sharing a video of herself getting the tattoo drawn with biro on Instagram.

The comedian used her biro to draw a figure which she claims is Ronaldo.

She captioned the post saying, “Finally I have my crush tattoo on my body, please help me tag @cristiano.”

The likes of Bobrisky, Nkechi Blessing and BBNaija star, Ka3na have been dragging themselves on social media over tattoos.

See also: Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why Tonto Dikeh dumped him

