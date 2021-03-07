Actress, Sotayo Sobola marries in low-key wedding ceremony (Photos)

Yoruba movie actress, Sotayo Sobola recently tied the knot with a yet-to-be-identified man.

Sobola made this public after she shared a picture and video announcing her union on Instagram on Saturday.

According to her statement, she revealed that her wedding was not today.

The Nollywood actress happens to be one among few celebrities that managed to keep their wedding on a low profile.

“Okay this is not today. I only just decided to post today. Thanks everyone for the messages and prayers,” she wrote.

Following her statement, her fans, followers and colleagues in the movie I industry have taken to the commend section to congratulate her.