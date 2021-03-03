TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

BBNaija lockdown finalist now reality star, Nengi, has joined in the ongoing Bounce challenge created by Nigerian singer, Rema for his new song.

Recall that Rema released his much-anticipated song, Bounce a few days ago.

However, to promote and also attract more  people to the song, Rema started the Bounce dance challenge where participants are required to bounce their butt in a way that follows the rhythm of the song.

Nengi who joined the challenge shared the video on her Instagram page and attached the caption, “Rare to see in the flesh”.

Rema who saw Nengi’s video reposted it on his Instagram page and attached the caption, “Baby girl say you fine!”.

See the posts below;

