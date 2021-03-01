David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian singer and DMW boss, David Davido Adeleke, in a statement over the weekend finally reacted to the rumours that broke on social media that he is dating an Instagram model, Mya Yafai.

Recall that Social media over the weekend was agog after Davido was spotted with an American model, Mya Yafai together.

video of the two holding hands surfaced on social media and fans have concluded that the singer may be dating the American model.

Reacting to this, Davido took to his Twitter page and wrote; “Value your peace of mind”.

