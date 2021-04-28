comedienne, Princess, says her foster child is the 14-year-old victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled (video)

Popular comedienne, Princess, has revealed that her foster child is the 14-year-old girl Yoruba actor, Olarenwaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha, defiled starting from when she was seven.

Princess made this known in a video where she revealed that after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn’t be lonely.

She added that while she was harbouring the six children, she was also rendering help to Baba Ijesha.

Princess alleged it was during one of his visits that he molested one of three girls living with her.

She said the defilement had an adverse effect on the child as she began to decline academically and otherwise.

Princess said after seven years, the girl told her and someone else what Baba Ijesha allegedly did to her.

The comedienne said she called him for a meeting in her house where she set up a CCTV camera and he was captured trying to molest the girl again.

She berated people who are accusing her of trying to “tarnish his image.”

