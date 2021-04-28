TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E…

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ –…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health…

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s…

Davido Gifts First Daughter, Imade A Customized Pendant (Photo)

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she…

comedienne, Princess, says her foster child is the 14-year-old victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled (video)

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular comedienne, Princess, has revealed that her foster child is the 14-year-old girl Yoruba actor, Olarenwaju James popularly known as  Baba Ijesha, defiled starting from when she was seven.

Princess made this known in a video where she revealed that after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn’t be lonely.

She added that while she was harbouring the six children, she was also rendering help to Baba Ijesha.

READ ALSO

Popular Yoruba actress, Biola Adebayo ties the knot with her…

Actress, Regina Daniels thanks fans, friends for support…

Princess alleged it was during one of his visits that he molested one of three girls living with her.

She said the defilement had an adverse effect on the child as she began to decline academically and otherwise.

Princess said after seven years, the girl told her and someone else what Baba Ijesha allegedly did to her.

The comedienne said she called him for a meeting in her house where she set up a CCTV camera and he was captured trying to molest the girl again.

She berated people who are accusing her of trying to “tarnish his image.”

See also: Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old girl

Watch the video below

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E Choke’ slang…

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ – Mercy…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at…

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying for BBNaija as…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

comedienne, Princess, says her foster child is the 14-year-old victim actor Baba…

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

Actress, Stephanie Coker advises women on what they must have before considering…

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks like him

Popular Yoruba actress, Biola Adebayo ties the knot with her lover (video)

Nigerians drag singer, Dencia for calling her mother useless and childish

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More