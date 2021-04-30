Heartbroken man shares how his wife was caught in bed with her brother.

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

A heartbroken Nigerian man identified as OG -Stephen on Twitter has taken to his handle to share how he caught his wife sleeping with her brother on their matrimonial bed.

According to stephen, he disclosed he can’t look at his wife in the eye after he caught her.

He wrote, ”My wife and her brother are having sex with each other , the day i found out my heart was bleeding , I never imagined a married woman committing incest in her matrimonial home . What baffles me is that my wife is a minister in the house of God.

Ihave still not recovered from the shock of what I saw in my home . Things are happening in this world , My family wants me to forgive her , but if I’m to forgive her I want it to come from my heart . For now I can’t look her in the eyes.”

