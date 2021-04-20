Moment Tope Alabi kisses her husband as she twerks for him on his birthday (Video)

Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi recently gave her husband, Soji Alabi, a surprise birthday party as she was seen in the video twerking for him.

The video was shared by surprise planner, Royal Hugs.

“Take me back to few days ago when @tope_alabi_ contacted us to surprise her hubby. Aunty Tope is a vibe and more guys …thank you for choosing Royal Hugs again #positivevibesonly”

In appreciation, Tope Alabi wrote “A big thank you for celebrating my husband’s birthday. Your prayers, wishes and goodwill messages are well appreciated. God will honour and bless you in Jesus precious name. My CHOICE, I celebrate you sir. Happy birthday. Igba Odun, Odun kan ni loruko Jesu. I love you.”

Watch video below;