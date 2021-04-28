My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her look-alike daughter as she adds a new year (Photo)

Famous Yoruba actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke has taken to social media to celebrate her lookalike daughter as she added a new year.

Ronke took to her IG account to share photos of the celebrant, while stating that her daughter is the second (Oshodi-Oke) as she wished her all the good thing of life.

She wrote, ”Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter (Oshodi-Oke 2) @cardhyjhar 😄😄😄 God bless your new age my beautiful darling. Wish you all good things of life my darling. Enjoy your day”

See photos below;

Ronke Oshodi-Oke is popular in Yoruba movies and known to act any given role effortlessly. She has been away from the industry for some while.