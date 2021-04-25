“Normalize taking pictures without turning your backs” – Actress, Uche Ogbodo to ladies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
Uche Ogbodo

When it comes to taking photos especially the ones that would find their way to social media, Nigerian ladies are known for some pose they strike for pictures.

Some of the popular poses include pouting, bending the legs, putting their tongues out, turning their backs among others.

Well, popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo in a recent statement has reacted to the issue of ladies turning their backs to take photos.

Uche Ogbodo celebrates 2 years of celibacy

He sent me the same message – Actress Uche Ogbodo reacts…

Uche Ogbodo in a statement via social media advised ladies to normalize taking pictures without turning their backs.

See also: ‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ – Fans mock heavily pregnant Uche Ogbodo’s outfit in new photos

She declared that hotness is not only by showing buttocks.

See her post below;

 

