Bobrisky puts difference aside gets emotional with celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani over her father’s death

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has put the difference between him and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani aside as he gets emotional over the death of her father.

Recall that Bobrisky recently mocked Toyin Lawani over her racy nun outfit a few days but it looks like all of that is over as the crossdresser commiserated with her over her father’s loss.

Taking to her instagram, he wrote;

“I heard tiana dad pass on.Sorry Toyin Iawani for d loss. Yes we might have issues but not to a point of loosing someone you never see again. Rip to her dad” Yes, some or you might be shocked I wish her well. It’s her dad we are talking about. Someone she will never see again in her lire. Regardless wat is going btw us I reel I should send my CONDOLENCE to her. Dis doesn’t mean we have stopped righting or continue righting.. Dis is just me been emotional. Rip to her dad”