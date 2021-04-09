TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as…

After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress, Eniola…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and…

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to…

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel…

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny…

My boyfriend died on top of me during sex – Lady cries out

Bobrisky puts difference aside gets emotional with celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani over her father’s death

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has put the difference between him and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani aside as he gets emotional over the death of her father.

Recall that Bobrisky recently mocked Toyin Lawani over her racy nun outfit a few days but it looks like all of that is over as the crossdresser commiserated with her over her father’s loss.

Taking to her instagram, he wrote;

READ ALSO

He took his last breathe in front of me just like that…

‘You went completely naked on social media and…

“I heard tiana dad pass on.Sorry Toyin Iawani for d loss. Yes we might have issues but not to a point of loosing someone you never see again. Rip to her dad” Yes, some or you might be shocked I wish her well. It’s her dad we are talking about. Someone she will never see again in her lire. Regardless wat is going btw us I reel I should send my CONDOLENCE to her. Dis doesn’t mean we have stopped righting or continue righting.. Dis is just me been emotional. Rip to her dad”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations…

After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress, Eniola Badmus finally…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station (Photos)

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and Davido (Video)

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to Their Son, Ifeanyi

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel tank” of a Tesla in…

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having Money – Video

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife shares full photo to answer question on being taller…

US Mission congratulates Kelechi Ndukwe as he becomes the first Nigerian captain…

Bobrisky puts difference aside gets emotional with celebrity stylist, Toyin…

Don Jazzy named father of the day as Nigerian men celebrate…

Reactions as video shows passengers using paper to fan themselves in a plane

No parent will be happy to see their child leave uni & follow a man’ –…

I am in London taking a short rest – President Buhari

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More