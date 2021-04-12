Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months old baby

Top Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson in a recent post she shared via her Instagram account has threatened not to give food to her daughter, Divine Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

Mercy Johnson made this known as she expressed disappointment over her daughter learning to call daddy first instead of mummy.

Mercy Johnson in what was a joke said, her daughter must change the word “Daddy to Mummy” else she will be starved of food.

Her first word is Daddy, like how? 9months fa plus i carry her 24/7…

She must change am to Mummy today or no food😡🤣😂😂🤩

@theokojiekids 🤩🤩

See some of the reactions below;

adakarl1: Awww….& here is Aunty Ada hoping her firs word will be “Dadaa”😂

itohanokafor: My dear don’t bother 😢😢I have 3 boys all of them said “daddy” first. But once they are hungry they surprisingly know how to pronounce “mummy”. I have accepted my fate😂😂

realmercyaigbe: Don’t they all, sis accept your fate 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

etinosaofficial: Daddy’s Angel😍😍😍

realsusanpeters: 😂😂😂😂😂 the blood strong

ucheelendu: Daddy’s heartbeat… na their way, u don get 2 competitors😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Mercy Johnson gave birth to her daughter Divine Mercy Ehinomen Okojie in May 2020.