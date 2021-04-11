Tonto Dikeh reacts to claims that her award as Noble International ambassador for UN is illegal, shares proof

Recall that Theinfong had earlier reported that the United Nations Kenya director, Ronald Kayanja had spoken on the Noble ambassadorial award that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh received recently.

This comes after the mother of one took to Instagram to share photos from when she was appointed as an ambassador.

While the report had claimed the award to be illegal, Tonto Dikeh has now reacted in a latest post she made via her Instagram account as she shared a video as proof to support her claims.

She wrote, ” I asked God for blessing that would be so huge it would sound like a lie.”

See the video she shared below;