TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a…

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show…

‘Lizzy Anjorin is a bitter soul’ – Fans take side with Toyin…

Femi Adebayo, Joke Silva shower accolades on Toyin Abraham

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s…

We own two houses’ – Toyin Abraham brags about her and…

My eyes don see – Teni shares her experience after helping…

Photographer give model belle -Reactions as Simi reveals how a…

Actor, Eddie Watson mourns mum

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Eddie Watson is presently mourning his mum.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the sad news, Eddie said his mother’s death makes his heartaches and he loves her eternally.

In his words;

READ ALSO

For the umpteenth time, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo brags about…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the…

“Today my sweet mother and my angel went to be with the Lord! My heart aches a pain I never thought existed. Thank you, mama, for the few months of laughter, tears and peace you came to share with me. Death took your body, but it sure did not take your spirit(the real you)! I know the real you, Leonora Caulker AKA Mama Leo, rest in the bosom of your maker! Love you eternally!”

Taking to Eddie’s comment section to react to this;

@empressnjamah wrote “Eddie no way, no way, we talked about mum a few days ago and u said she was getting better…Eddie why? Don’t know what to say! U know am down in health too so was not able to conclude our talk, am so so sorry, I know the journey, but God knows best”

@iyaboojofespris wrote “My condolences may her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace”

@mary_lazarus wrote My condolences … May God give you strength”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a secret wedding…

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his…

‘Lizzy Anjorin is a bitter soul’ – Fans take side with Toyin Abraham in the…

Femi Adebayo, Joke Silva shower accolades on Toyin Abraham

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s marriage to a…

We own two houses’ – Toyin Abraham brags about her and husband’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘I am 26-years-old and i have 3 houses already’ – BBNaija…

Patoranking gets a heartwarming birthday song from his daughter as he becomes a…

Actor, Eddie Watson mourns mum

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis Baker before he…

Children’s day: Adulthood is bleaching, draining and suffocating –…

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More