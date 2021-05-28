Actor, Eddie Watson mourns mum

Nollywood actor, Eddie Watson is presently mourning his mum.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the sad news, Eddie said his mother’s death makes his heartaches and he loves her eternally.

In his words;

“Today my sweet mother and my angel went to be with the Lord! My heart aches a pain I never thought existed. Thank you, mama, for the few months of laughter, tears and peace you came to share with me. Death took your body, but it sure did not take your spirit(the real you)! I know the real you, Leonora Caulker AKA Mama Leo, rest in the bosom of your maker! Love you eternally!”

Taking to Eddie’s comment section to react to this;

@empressnjamah wrote “Eddie no way, no way, we talked about mum a few days ago and u said she was getting better…Eddie why? Don’t know what to say! U know am down in health too so was not able to conclude our talk, am so so sorry, I know the journey, but God knows best”

@iyaboojofespris wrote “My condolences may her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace”

@mary_lazarus wrote My condolences … May God give you strength”