Actress Chacha Eke stuns many with photo of her 3 weeks old baby

Nollywood
By Olumide

One of the joy of motherhood for many women is getting to see their newborn baby looking cute and all.

This is the same situation Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke seems to have found herself as she recently took to her social media account to share stunning photos of her baby.

See also: Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new photos

ChaCha, who recently welcomed her fourth child, disclosed her baby is three weeks old today, and her name is Diamond Faani.

She wrote: D I A M O N D 3weeks today.

See the post below;

The cute and chubby baby leaves many Nollywood stars and Instagram users drooling over her photo.

Fans and followers of Chaacha Eke could not help but comment. 

