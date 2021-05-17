BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic messages, gifts her flowers over her recent achievement (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
neo-vee

BBNaija lockdown lovebirds, Neo and Vee have continue with vibes even after leaving the house as they continue to stick with each other.

In a latest post that has gone viral on social media, reality star, Neo took his time to hail his love interest Vee Iye over her latest achievement.

This comes as Vee a few days ago was announced as one of the hosts for a reality show.

Neo went on to celebrate the achievement by gifting her flowers which was accompanied by a romantic letter.

See the video of the gift below:

The video has received different reactions from their fans who took time to celebrate the two.

