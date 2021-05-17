BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic messages, gifts her flowers over her recent achievement (Video)

BBNaija lockdown lovebirds, Neo and Vee have continue with vibes even after leaving the house as they continue to stick with each other.

In a latest post that has gone viral on social media, reality star, Neo took his time to hail his love interest Vee Iye over her latest achievement.

This comes as Vee a few days ago was announced as one of the hosts for a reality show.

Neo went on to celebrate the achievement by gifting her flowers which was accompanied by a romantic letter.

See the video of the gift below:

The video has received different reactions from their fans who took time to celebrate the two.