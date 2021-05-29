TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with…

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her…

Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds…

BBNaija Reunion Lockdown edition to commence in June

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Theinfong can confirm that the Big Brother Naija reunion lockdown edition will commence in June.

Further reports revealed the reunion is expected to start on the 17th of June.

The Reunion will involve all the housemates from the lockdown edition an it would involve them sharing their experiences in the house and after leaving the house.

READ ALSO

I worked hard smart and built my empire at a young age…

Children’s day: Adulthood is bleaching, draining and…

Recall that Laycon emerged the winner from the Lockdown edition and so far he has been able to use his audience and popularity to push his music career.

See also: I worked hard smart and built my empire at a young age – BBNaija’s Ka3na insists, slams critics

Hopefully, every housemate will feature in the Re-union show.

Once the Reunion is over, the new housemates for the 6th edition would be unveiled.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with Bitcoin

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s marriage to a…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis Baker before he…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her Ashawo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Remi Tinubu discloses why she deals with her enemies without reporting to her…

“Make things easy for us” – Eva Alordiah admonish married men on the…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit…

Lady narrates how a guy who recently asked her out went ahead to marry in a…

‘I’m so grateful for the fruit of life’- says Mc oluomo celebrates…

“We are blessed by grace not by choice,” BBN’s Ka3na blows hot at actress Uche…

BBNaija Reunion Lockdown edition to commence in June

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More