BBNaija Reunion Lockdown edition to commence in June

Theinfong can confirm that the Big Brother Naija reunion lockdown edition will commence in June.

Further reports revealed the reunion is expected to start on the 17th of June.

The Reunion will involve all the housemates from the lockdown edition an it would involve them sharing their experiences in the house and after leaving the house.

Recall that Laycon emerged the winner from the Lockdown edition and so far he has been able to use his audience and popularity to push his music career.

See also: I worked hard smart and built my empire at a young age – BBNaija’s Ka3na insists, slams critics

Hopefully, every housemate will feature in the Re-union show.

Once the Reunion is over, the new housemates for the 6th edition would be unveiled.