Congratulations pour in for Lizzy Anjorin as she welcomes baby in the US

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Yoruba actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin has welcomed a baby in the United States, theinfong can confirm.

Lizzy Anjorin announced the birth of the child in an Instagram post on Saturday night without stating the gender.

The actress, who said God has ended her shame completely, added that the child was born in Florida, USA.

“Join us celebrate Allah’s favour. He’s blessed us yet again.

It ended in praise Alhamdulillah’s,” the often controversial actress wrote.

See her post below;

Congratulations have poured in for the actress as her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to the comment section to congratulate her.

