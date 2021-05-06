TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor EA Adeboye loses son

Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well

I’m over protective of anything I love – Davido’s alleged new…

Bill Gates took getaways with his ex-girlfriend after marriage to…

Nigerian celebrities react to the death of Pastor Adeboye’s…

Jesus is Coming Soon – Chidinma Ekile Makes First Speech After…

‘I’m finished! I cheated on my wife with a church…

‘No one knows the deadly pains i went through’…

Rare video of actress, Rita Dominic displaying her dance moves…

Sometimes it’s better to just feed yourself – Kiddwaya advises on how to avoid betrayal

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate and reality star, Kiddwaya has taken to social media to speak on those who betray others that helped them.

Kiddwaya in a post via his Twitter handle stressed that it is better to feed oneself in this present day.

He stated that the rate of betrayal is high as people now bite the hand that fed them.

READ ALSO

I wouldn’t shrink for you to grow – Laycon says…

BBNaija’s Lilo blows hot on people who curse each…

See also: Actress, Mide Martins remembers mum, Funmi Martins 19 years after her death

He wrote via his Twitter handle ”Sometimes it’s better to just feed yourself. Mf be biting the hands that feed them these days. There’s no code of conduct in the street anymore.”

See his post below;

Kiddwaya is one of the sons of Nigerian billionaire, Terry Waya.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor EA Adeboye loses son

Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well

I’m over protective of anything I love – Davido’s alleged new girlfriend, Mya…

Bill Gates took getaways with his ex-girlfriend after marriage to Melinda

Nigerian celebrities react to the death of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Dare

Jesus is Coming Soon – Chidinma Ekile Makes First Speech After Transitioning…

‘I’m finished! I cheated on my wife with a church girl, now this is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Sometimes it’s better to just feed yourself – Kiddwaya advises on…

Actress, Mide Martins remembers mum, Funmi Martins 19 years after her death

Nigerian lady arrested by EFCC for internet fraud shortly after welcoming new…

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu mourns with Pastor Adeboye over the death of his son,…

Nigerian celebrities react to the death of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Dare

Patience Ozokwor, others react as Aki and Paw reveals intentions to resume…

Families of Ada Jesus announces her burial date

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More