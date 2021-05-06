Sometimes it’s better to just feed yourself – Kiddwaya advises on how to avoid betrayal

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate and reality star, Kiddwaya has taken to social media to speak on those who betray others that helped them.

Kiddwaya in a post via his Twitter handle stressed that it is better to feed oneself in this present day.

He stated that the rate of betrayal is high as people now bite the hand that fed them.

He wrote via his Twitter handle ”Sometimes it’s better to just feed yourself. Mf be biting the hands that feed them these days. There’s no code of conduct in the street anymore.”

See his post below;

Kiddwaya is one of the sons of Nigerian billionaire, Terry Waya.