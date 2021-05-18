Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her lover to her son

A cheating wife recently enraged her son by accidentally sending him texts that she wanted to send to her boyfriend.

After her husband went on a trip, the woman who was allegedly cheating on her husband wanted to spend time with her lover in her matrimonial home.

The woman sent a message to her son in the chat that was posted online, telling him that her husband had gone on vacation and that they would have the house to themselves.

Her son, who was irritated by his mother’s affair with his father, expressed his displeasure, while his mother pleaded with him to keep his feelings to himself and refrain from telling his father about her misdeeds.

See chats below;