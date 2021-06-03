BBNaija’s Dorathy reveals what she felt like after recently visiting a company she applied to for a job last year

Big Brother Naija lockdown finalist now reality star, Dorathy recently took to her social media account to reveal how she felt after recently visiting a company she applied to for a job last year.

Dorathy said all she could do was smile all through the time she was there.

She wrote via her Twitter handle, ”Earlier on today I was at a company where I applied for a job almost a year ago and all I can say is I smiled all through. Self Growth is the Ultimate, FOCUS.”

Recall that Dorathy was among the finalists at the recent BBNaija edition. She emerged the second runner up after Laycon who was declared winner of the reality TV show.