I’m prepared to be misunderstood – Kiddwaya sends message to critics

Big Brother Naija reality star and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has found himself having numerous fans as well as critics since leaving the reality show.

Kiddwaya has become popular on social media after participating in the BBNaija show but he has been able to manage the criticism and continue to enjoy himself on social media.

In a recent post via his social media timeline, Kiddwaya has sent a message to many of his critics as he said he is ready to be misunderstood.

Kiddwaya wrote, “I got big dreams. Big missions. Big objectives. So yeh I’m prepared to be misunderstood.”

See his post below;

I got big dreams. Big missions. Big objectives. So yeh I’m prepared to be misunderstood. — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) June 3, 2021

Kiddwaya was close to Erica during their stay in the BBNaija house but so far nothing much has been said about their relationship.