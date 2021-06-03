Lady appeals to ‘girlfriends of yahoo boys’ to negotiate price of clothes, claims price of miniskirt has jumped to 10k

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian lady identified has Niola Pearl has taken to her social media timeline to react to the high price of clothes in the country.

She claimed that the price of miniskirt has jumped to 10k as girlfriends to yahoo boys have refused to always negotiate the price of clothes with seller thus causing the price to affect every other person.

The lady wrote on her Twitter timeline, ”To the girlfriends of yahoo boys, please y’all should try and be negotiating the prices of clothes biko. Now ordinary mini skirt is 10k Y’all should be considering us that are buying clothes with our hard earned money please biko.”

See her post below;

Some of her followers also took to the comment section to react as they shared similar experiences.

