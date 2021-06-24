TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Pre-Wedding Photos of Nigerian Man And His Korean Fiancée Takes Over the Internet

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian man and his Korean wife-to-be have stunned social media users with their pre-wedding photos.

Online gossip suggests that the man hails from Anambra State in the Southeastern part of Nigeria while his girlfriend is a South Korean but details of how they met have not been publicly declared in the meantime.

The duo wore matching Igbo attire while the bride had some indigenous beads to complement the traditional looks of her potential husband. A Twitter user who first shared the photos wrote;

“Anambra men don’t marry from other tribes…please keep quiet, chop your L in peace . You are simply not good enough. As long as your are good enough if you like come Afghanistan an Anambra man will marry you. By the way, South Korean bride is so beautiful”.

See the photos below;

