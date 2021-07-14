TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she…

‘She was shy to breastfeed her baby’ – Fans…

DaddyGoals: Kizz Daniel melts hearts as he shares bonding time with twin babies

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has melted hearts after sharing videos of himself rendering daddy duties to his twin babies.

In one of the videos he shared on his Insta-stories, the proud father was seen cradling one of his twins while showing off his dance moves.

Daniel welcomed his twin boys weeks ago. He had taken to Instagram to post a picture of a hand holding the hands of two infants. However the picture did not show anybody’s face.

READ ALSO

Double celebration as singer Kizz Daniel announces the birth…

Make sure somebody loves you, It’s no fun alone – Kizz…

The singer added the caption, “There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than announcing the arrival of my sons, Jelani and Jalil.”

While fans were gushing over the suddenness of the news and how beautiful the picture was, Daniel went on to describe the physical qualities he shares with the twins. He wrote, “Jelani with my dimples, and Jalil with my eyes. God, I’m in love!”


RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her graduate, lands in…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she refused to marry…

‘She was shy to breastfeed her baby’ – Fans react to never…

“Better go and collect your money back” – Nigerians react as…

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

Anita Joseph shares video kissing her husband as he sets to travel for work

Davido fulfills promise to Obama DMW’s son, secures him a job

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nkechi Blessing breaks silence on alleged N100k debt

BBNaija host, Ebuka’s wife eulogizes him on his birthday

Nkechi Blessing called out over N100k debt

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

DaddyGoals: Kizz Daniel melts hearts as he shares bonding time with twin babies

It was your choice to suffer with a broke man, I refuse to be like you –…

“It is irritating to see a married man help his wife cut vegetables” – Nigerian…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More