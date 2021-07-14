Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has melted hearts after sharing videos of himself rendering daddy duties to his twin babies.

In one of the videos he shared on his Insta-stories, the proud father was seen cradling one of his twins while showing off his dance moves.

Daniel welcomed his twin boys weeks ago. He had taken to Instagram to post a picture of a hand holding the hands of two infants. However the picture did not show anybody’s face.

The singer added the caption, “There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than announcing the arrival of my sons, Jelani and Jalil.”

While fans were gushing over the suddenness of the news and how beautiful the picture was, Daniel went on to describe the physical qualities he shares with the twins. He wrote, “Jelani with my dimples, and Jalil with my eyes. God, I’m in love!”



