TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka…

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their…

I hate how Much I love this – Simi reacts to photo of her and…

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend…

Yul Edochie speaks following reports that he allegedly welcomed a…

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” –…

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children…

After several heartbreaks, DJ Cuppy shows off her new boyfriend

“Everything I want is attached to you” – Regina Daniel mother’s…

Nigerians react to Beyonce’s birthday message to Burna Boy

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award-winning American singer, Beyonce, has joined a host of fans and celebrities around the world to celebrate Grammy winner, Burna Boy on his 30th birthday.

Burna clocked a new age on Friday, June 2, 2021 and he received a surprise birthday party from his family and friends in Miami.

In addition to that, American popstar, Beyonce posted a picture of young Burna and captioned it;

READ ALSO

(Video) Burna Boy’s fans give him a huge 30th birthday…

Nigerians celebrate Burna Boy on his 30th birthday

“Happy Birthday Burna Boy”

Meanwhile, BurnaBoy’s birthday message to himself read;

“My Father is Not rich at all But i pray that as this new phase of my life begins I can be even half the man that he is. I just want to be better and do better I’m feeling emotional as f*ck right now. lol.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka spills

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their beef

I hate how Much I love this – Simi reacts to photo of her and Deja made by a fan

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend snatcher

Yul Edochie speaks following reports that he allegedly welcomed a child with…

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” – Erica and Vee…

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children outside wedlock

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians react to Beyonce’s birthday message to Burna Boy

“My Boyfriend Pays More Money On Tithe And Offering Than What He Gives To Me” –…

BBNaija: Fans gift Neo N2million and a brand new car on his birthday (Photo)

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children outside wedlock

Actress, Uche Ogbodo under fire for mocking married women going through marital…

Fuji singer, Kwam 1 undergoes surgery

“None of my parents lived to be 60, I’ve broken that yoke” – Actor RMD says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More