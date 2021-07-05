Nigerians react to Beyonce’s birthday message to Burna Boy

Award-winning American singer, Beyonce, has joined a host of fans and celebrities around the world to celebrate Grammy winner, Burna Boy on his 30th birthday.

Burna clocked a new age on Friday, June 2, 2021 and he received a surprise birthday party from his family and friends in Miami.

In addition to that, American popstar, Beyonce posted a picture of young Burna and captioned it;

“Happy Birthday Burna Boy”

Meanwhile, BurnaBoy’s birthday message to himself read;

“My Father is Not rich at all But i pray that as this new phase of my life begins I can be even half the man that he is. I just want to be better and do better I’m feeling emotional as f*ck right now. lol.”