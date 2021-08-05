BBNaija: “I feel guilty for my Grandma’s death” – Angel opens up amid tears (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Angel broke down in tears yesterday as she revealed that she feels guilty for her grandmother’s death.

From the get-go, Angel has been one of the most controversial housemates in this year’s edition. From her knack for being comfortable in showing off her body to seemingly scratching her private parts on National TV, Angel never seems to catch a break.

The 21-year-old decided to stay apart from her colleagues at the show immediately after their task and it wasn’t too long before she started weeping.

On why she was crying, Angel revealed she feels she would keep struggling with her life and nothing would change.

According to Angel, she has seen different therapies and wonders why life had to be hard for someone her age.

Angel said: “I’m crying because I’m just 21-year-old and so many adults haven’t been through what I’ve been through.

“I thought coming here will take a significant load of what I feel but I still feel that way. At first it felt like I belonged here but some days I feel my personality is too much.

“I’ve tried different therapies and I feel nothing will ever change. All through my life I look for the next fix and I still feel guilty for my Grandma’s death.”