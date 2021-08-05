TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

#BBNaija: “I feel guilty for my Grandma’s death” – Angel opens up amid tears (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Angel broke down in tears yesterday as she revealed that she feels guilty for her grandmother’s death.

From the get-go, Angel has been one of the most controversial housemates in this year’s edition. From her knack for being comfortable in showing off her body to seemingly scratching her private parts on National TV, Angel never seems to catch a break.

The 21-year-old decided to stay apart from her colleagues at the show immediately after their task and it wasn’t too long before she started weeping.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives…

BBNaija: How Patoranking gifted me 300k for dancing to his…

On why she was crying, Angel revealed she feels she would keep struggling with her life and nothing would change.

According to Angel, she has seen different therapies and wonders why life had to be hard for someone her age.

Angel said: “I’m crying because I’m just 21-year-old and so many adults haven’t been through what I’ve been through.

“I thought coming here will take a significant load of what I feel but I still feel that way. At first it felt like I belonged here but some days I feel my personality is too much.

“I’ve tried different therapies and I feel nothing will ever change. All through my life I look for the next fix and I still feel guilty for my Grandma’s death.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But…

#BBNaija: “I feel guilty for my Grandma’s death” – Angel opens up amid tears…

BBNaija 2021 : ‘I am not attracted to her’ – Emmanuel opens up…

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary

Ahead of his lavish 30th birthday party, Bobrisky flaunts loads of Pounds…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney narrates how he sold puffpuff to earn a living

DJ Cuppy blasts those complaining about her weight gain

Family members release actress, Racheal Oniga’s burial date

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual…

Nigerian Lady Buys Bone Straight With Money Given to Her By Her Boyfriend For…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More