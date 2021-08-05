TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

Nigerian Lady Buys Bone Straight With Money Given to Her By Her Boyfriend For Business

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian lady has allegedly diverted funds given to her by her boyfriend to start a business.

The gossip was shared on Twitter by @RemyTwiits who is apparently a close friend to the lady’s boyfriend. The tweep said that her friend gave his girlfriend N300,000 as seed capital for business, but she used a chunk of the money that was sent to her to buy a bone straight hair probably.

In her narration, she said the young woman often complained to her guy that she wanted to set up a business to cushion her financially but strangely when she was given seed capital of N300,000 to begin her entrepreneurship, she opted to buy an expensive hair instead.

READ ALSO

Photo of food tray which reportedly cost 150k sparks mixed…

Lady narrates how her sister’s friend cut off engagement…

When she was confronted about her action, the lady is reported to have said she acquired the hair because “hair is and investment”.

@RemyTwiits shared; ”Females obsession with hair is one thing I can’t understand. A friend of mine sent his babe 300k because he has been hearing her complain about how she wanted to start a brand but she needed money

Guess what? She used 250k out of that money to buy hair.

Hair fam.

Hair.

when she was confronted she went about saying things like “hair is an investment”

How many % increase are you getting from it please. I’m so confused and concerned and… ahhhhhhhhh”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But…

#BBNaija: “I feel guilty for my Grandma’s death” – Angel opens up amid tears…

BBNaija 2021 : ‘I am not attracted to her’ – Emmanuel opens up…

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary

Ahead of his lavish 30th birthday party, Bobrisky flaunts loads of Pounds…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney narrates how he sold puffpuff to earn a living

DJ Cuppy blasts those complaining about her weight gain

Family members release actress, Racheal Oniga’s burial date

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual…

Nigerian Lady Buys Bone Straight With Money Given to Her By Her Boyfriend For…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More