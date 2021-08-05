Nigerian Lady Buys Bone Straight With Money Given to Her By Her Boyfriend For Business

A Nigerian lady has allegedly diverted funds given to her by her boyfriend to start a business.

The gossip was shared on Twitter by @RemyTwiits who is apparently a close friend to the lady’s boyfriend. The tweep said that her friend gave his girlfriend N300,000 as seed capital for business, but she used a chunk of the money that was sent to her to buy a bone straight hair probably.

In her narration, she said the young woman often complained to her guy that she wanted to set up a business to cushion her financially but strangely when she was given seed capital of N300,000 to begin her entrepreneurship, she opted to buy an expensive hair instead.

When she was confronted about her action, the lady is reported to have said she acquired the hair because “hair is and investment”.

@RemyTwiits shared; ”Females obsession with hair is one thing I can’t understand. A friend of mine sent his babe 300k because he has been hearing her complain about how she wanted to start a brand but she needed money

Guess what? She used 250k out of that money to buy hair.

Hair fam.

Hair.

when she was confronted she went about saying things like “hair is an investment”

How many % increase are you getting from it please. I’m so confused and concerned and… ahhhhhhhhh”