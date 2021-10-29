Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on Instagram

Winner of big brother Naija’s “Pepper Dem” season, Mercy Eke has sparked reactions on social media following her recent action.

The BBNaija winner allegedly clashed with Liquorose of Big Brother Naija’s shine your eyes, and unfollowed her on Instagram.

Reacting to this, fans took to comment section to air their opinions.

Gbenga:

“We don’t know her problem. She wants everybody for herself alone. I feel she is the type of lady that makes her friend inherit her enemies.”

Fatai:

“Liquorose doesn’t need a friend like Mercy. God will perfect everything for her.”

Arisa wrote;

“Everytime Mercy go dey form had girl for people wey no even send am. Make she shift jare nobody dey even see her. Liquorose for d moni”

See more comments below!