Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has reacted after fellow actress, Luchy Donald leaked the secret behind her curvy body.

In the ongoing feud between Destiny Etiko and Luchy Donalds, the former has responded to the allegations of Luchy with a cryptic video.

Following Destiny’s claim that Luchy sampled empty bags for fans, Luchy Donalds struck back with a strong allegation that Destiny Etiko had undergone more than one cosmetic surgery to get the body she had always claimed to be natural.

“Doing surgery up and down claiming natural tummy and ass,” Luchy Donalds retorted.

In response to this, Destiny Etiko posted a cryptic video of her showing off dollar bills on Tiktok. Fans garnered from this video that she was not disturbed by Luchy’s claim.