6 Astonishing Attractions in Nigeria

Have you ever considered going on vacation to Nigeria? While it may not be the first destination that comes to mind in Africa, the country has a lot to offer. One intriguing thing about Nigeria is the amazing zest for life that the locals have. If you are looking for a crowd that knows how to party, you should be packing your bags to visit the destination.

The weather is favorable, the energy contagious, the food is fantastic, and you are guaranteed an excellent time whether you decide to stay indoors gambling online, or have a tour of the country and interact with the locals.

Here are some things you can add to your itinerary.

1. Watersports

If there is one thing that Nigeria offers in plenty, it is watersports, thanks to its aquatic nature. Some cities of the country have large water bodies making it possible to avail a wide range of water sports. There are tons of family-friendly activities, and if you are taking your kids with you, be prepared: they will not get enough of it and won’t get out of the water.

Whether it is swimming, scuba diving, rowing, windsurfing, or even kayaking, there are plenty of opportunities if you choose to stay in one of the country’s aquatic cities.

2. Visit the famous Epe Mangroves

The tropical island community living around Epe Mangroves occupations mainly includes fishing or selling fish. Therefore, you could have a fantastic opportunity to enjoy local fish delicacies even before you begin your tour.

This is one of the spots in Lagos that promise a pristine and memorable adventure. Unlike the beaches in the city, which are likely flooded with tourists, you can have some refreshing and quiet time at Epe.

So what are some of the activities you can enjoy at this destination? You can finally learn how to fish. It doesn’t matter whether you have experience or not. You don’t even need to carry fishing gear. The local fishermen have you covered.

A canoe ride will allow you to interact with wildlife, and you might even get lucky and spot an alligator or two during your ride to the town. If you are a lover of history, the guides will also be happy to tell you about the town’s history.

There are also unique spots for a picnic where you can have some quality time if you are a group. There is also a palm wine factory within, and you visit and learn several things about palm wine and even get to enjoy it.

If you love cooking, a trip to the mangroves will allow you to learn new cuisines, as the locals can teach you how to make Garri and Adire. Ensure you carry a camera to capture the tranquil scenery, comfortable shoes, and some loose cash.

3. Visit Lagos open-air markets

A vacation is not complete if you don’t shop. Luckily for you, Nigeria has a wide array of markets where you can get souvenirs to take back home with you. You can get anything in these open-air markets, from food, textile, and art to electronics.

Some of the most visited markets by tourists in Nigeria include the Balogun Market on Lagos Island and the Lekki Crafts Market. Make plans to visit one of the many markets for exceptional, handcrafted items and breathtaking and unique textiles.

4. Visit the Moist Beach Club

As much as we get many opportunities to party in our countries, it is always refreshing to have a good time in a foreign land. Nigeria’s nightlife is great too.

One of the spots you must not miss visiting is the Moist Beach Club. Things such as the summer vibes, a pool just a few steps from the ocean, and relaxing in the open-air deck make Moist Beach Club one of the hottest places to spend your afternoons and evening in Nigeria.

5. Hop on the Calabar Festival

This is probably one of the biggest and longest tourist events in Nigeria. If your timing is right, you could have an opportunity to be part of the festival alongside over 2 million revelers. While Covid-19 may stir fear, nothing should stop you from immersing yourself in the fun if you take the proper protective measures.

Calabar Festival stretches through one month and is graced with a wide range of fun activities. We are talking about dinners, boat regattas, balls, and a wide range of performances. Anyone who has attended the carnival before looks forward to doing it again. This speaks volumes of the quality of the experience.

6. Beautiful landscapes

Nigeria will give you a fulfilling experience with its jaw-dropping landscapes if you are a nature enthusiast. There is plenty of nature to explore in Nigeria, and a day will not be enough to exhaust everything.

Natural attractions like the Zuma Rock should be prioritized for your first trip. The rock stands 725 feet above the ground. Its unique shape that takes the contours of a human face will leave you speechless.

Another great attraction worth visiting is Awhum (Ohum) Cave, Enugu. It provides the perfect atmosphere for medication for uplifting your body and mind. If you are also looking for a spot where you can introspect and tap into your creative juices, this is the place to be.

Conclusion

You have to learn as a travel enthusiast that assumptions will make you miss out on beautiful destinations. While Nigeria is not on most vacation bucket lists, it offers a lot.