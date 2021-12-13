Actress, Linda Osifo gives Alex Ekubo N100k after complaining he was broke

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Popular actor, Alex Ekubo has revealed how his colleague, Linda Osifo recently ‘came to his rescue’ financially by gifting him N100k.

Linda Osifo gifts Alex Ekubo N100k after complaining he was broke

According to the movie star, he met Linda Osifo at an event and while having a friendly chat, he told her he was broke and shockingly, she asked for his account details.

Alex Ekubo further revealed that he ‘jokingly’ sent his bank details and she instantly credited him with N100,000 naira!

 

Taking to his Instagram page to share the screenshot of the credit alert, Alex Ekubo also stated he was deeply moved by her action and vowed to always be there for her too.

He wrote, while informing his followers;

“So I ran into @lindaosifo at an event last night, she asked how I was & I said I was broke, & she laughed & said sent me your account deets, I jokingly did & boom today she sent this. I’m deeply touched for many reasons. 😩😩

She really didn’t have too, I Love you soo much Linda, & for this & more, I gat you for life.

Pls I want to give this to someone who really needs it, pls comment your account number the 100k is all yours.🙏🏾”

See his post below:

