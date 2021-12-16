“Being gay is not a crime, it’s not a bad thing”, James Brown opens up

Controversial Nigerian Crossdresser, James Brown, has opined that being gay is not a crime but a lifestyle. He said that it is not a bad thing to be gay.

In an interview with Hip Tv, the self-styled princess stated that being gay is a lifestyle common to people abroad.

He however warned people to stop calling him gay because he has not disclosed his sexuality.

“Being gay is not a crime, it’s not a bad thing. It’s people’s lifestyle abroad, in the U.S.I don’t like people labeling me gay because I haven’t said it. Let me be the one to say it”, he said.

Speaking further he stated that the relationship between him and his mother is flawed.

While speaking about his relationship with his mother he stated that he and his mother doesn’t talk because she transfers her aggression towards him.

According to James Brown, his parents had a bad divorce and his mother see his father in him. Thus he doesn’t have a good rapport with his mother.

In his words, “I talk to my dad, but I don’t talk to my mother. I won’t call her a wicked woman but she never cared about me. She sees my dad in me because they used to have this personal conflict. So anytime I am always around her, she sees me as my dad and is always aggressive around me. Because of that, we don’t have a good relationship. I was traumatized growing up, I wanted to be loved by my parents despite their differences. I just wanted to be loved and be taken care of. I never had that. It got me depressed. My parent’s breakup traumatized me”.