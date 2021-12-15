A man has expressed his gratitude to God for the life of his mother who slipped and fell to the ground, and was subsequently admitted at the hospital.

According to the Twitter user identified as Tobenna, he doesn’t know how life would have been if anything had happened to her.

Sharing the story, he wrote:

“I have a lot of reasons to be merry this year but I am most grateful for the life of my mother because I don’t know how life would have been for me if anything had happened to her.

Early this year she wasn’t feeling fine, I had no idea, nobody told me about it, they felt it’s – a normal stuff and she will get better with medications, but that night she slipped and fell on the ground.

She was seriously injured and bruised in the process. She was rushed to the hospital the next day. I got a call from my sister that I should start coming to the hospital, that mommy is admitted, I didn’t know how to deal.

I told my guy I will be back, I took a bike straight from where I was to the hospital, when I got there my heart melted, that’s my mom on the bed, with those bruises on her face, what happened, I was told by my sister because she was finding it hard to talk.

The place was hot, there was no light so I made an order for fan and rushed and got a gen too, fueled it to make sure there was light and fresh air for her so she did feel better.

I was coming down to the hospital everyday to stay by her side (my sister and aunt do come around and stay with her too, she was never left alone).

My dad wasn’t in town so he kept calling me everyday to know how things were going, how his wife was doing & if there was anything -he could help with. Through that week she was in the hospital I wasn’t myself, I withdrew from a lot of things.

God so kind she was responding to treatment. By the end of the week she was able to get off the bed and take a walk. She was able to walk on her own. She was then discharged from the hospital.

The next day, I bought her a gift, a gold necklace and earrings and brought them home to her and she was so happy. You need to see how happy she was.

The next time I got to be around her again u need to see her. Fresh mommy’mu 😍 as if she wasn’t on the sick bed a week ago.”