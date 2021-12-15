TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Female soldier all smiles as corps member proposes to her at NYSC…

Reactions as church members spray millions on Yul Edochie,…

Emotional moment Cute Abiola’s mother fell on the floor as…

I can’t imagine life without her – Man narrates how his mother slipped and was rushed to hospital

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has expressed his gratitude to God for the life of his mother who slipped and fell to the ground, and was subsequently admitted at the hospital.

According to the Twitter user identified as Tobenna, he doesn’t know how life would have been if anything had happened to her.

Sharing the story, he wrote:

READ ALSO

“I’ve been so uninterested in life lately” – BBNaija’s…

Mother who lost three children in alleged Lagos vehicle…

“I have a lot of reasons to be merry this year but I am most grateful for the life of my mother because I don’t know how life would have been for me if anything had happened to her.

Early this year she wasn’t feeling fine, I had no idea, nobody told me about it, they felt it’s – a normal stuff and she will get better with medications, but that night she slipped and fell on the ground.

She was seriously injured and bruised in the process. She was rushed to the hospital the next day. I got a call from my sister that I should start coming to the hospital, that mommy is admitted, I didn’t know how to deal.

I told my guy I will be back, I took a bike straight from where I was to the hospital, when I got there my heart melted, that’s my mom on the bed, with those bruises on her face, what happened, I was told by my sister because she was finding it hard to talk.

The place was hot, there was no light so I made an order for fan and rushed and got a gen too, fueled it to make sure there was light and fresh air for her so she did feel better.

I was coming down to the hospital everyday to stay by her side (my sister and aunt do come around and stay with her too, she was never left alone).

My dad wasn’t in town so he kept calling me everyday to know how things were going, how his wife was doing & if there was anything -he could help with. Through that week she was in the hospital I wasn’t myself, I withdrew from a lot of things.

God so kind she was responding to treatment. By the end of the week she was able to get off the bed and take a walk. She was able to walk on her own. She was then discharged from the hospital.

The next day, I bought her a gift, a gold necklace and earrings and brought them home to her and she was so happy. You need to see how happy she was.

The next time I got to be around her again u need to see her. Fresh mommy’mu 😍 as if she wasn’t on the sick bed a week ago.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Female soldier all smiles as corps member proposes to her at NYSC orientation…

Reactions as church members spray millions on Yul Edochie, Prophet Odumeje…

Emotional moment Cute Abiola’s mother fell on the floor as she reunited…

“People dey lie sha” – James Brown lashes out at Bobrisky…

Banky W reacts as court declares his marriage with Adesua, other marriages at…

“Davido will call her after watching this video” – Nigerians…

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of claiming her married…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Following his reconciliation with twin brother, Peter Okoye opens up on his…

Underage boy reportedly marries underage girl in Kaduna (PHOTOS)

I can’t imagine life without her – Man narrates how his mother…

Enugu’s ‘King of Satan’ who had over 300 children from 59 wives,…

BBNaija’s Ka3na reacts as her husband gifts her a s3x toy and lubricant as…

“Davido will call her after watching this video” – Nigerians…

Strange man attacks Bishop Oyedepo at the alter after breaching security…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More