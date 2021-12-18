TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, has slammed Nigerians over their  quick reactions to social media drama.

Tega Dominic
Tega Dominic

The reality tv star, took to Instagram and reiterated that Nigerians are quick to talk before getting details of what is happening.

According to her people who read to talk are more than people who read to understand before talking.

She therefore attributed this to the stress caused by bad leaders who are in government.

She thereby stated that Nigerians vote to satisfy their stomachs and they should do the same come 2023.

In her words,

“People who read to talk in Nigeria “esp” are more than people who read to understand before talking, anyway blame it on the stress from our leaders, 2023 vote for your belle again tchww”.

