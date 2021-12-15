A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a strange man attaked Bishop Oyedepo at the alter while he was preaching.

Reports gathered that the man breached all security networks as he ascended the pulpit at Living Faith Church, Canaanland, Ogun and attacked Bishop David Oyedepo.

The man came through the Love wing entrance of the church and surprisingly, was able to access the altar while Oyedepo was preaching.

There was a lapse in security as the huge crowd at the fourth service witnessed when the strange man in white suit, made his way to the altar.

In the video, the man held Bishop Oyedepo on one of his legs and was dragging him and would have brought him down before the security officers quickly intervened.