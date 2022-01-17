Comedian, MC Edo Pikin and family storms church with big Ram and gifts for Thanksgiving (Video)

Nigerian comedian, MC Edo Pikin has shown his appreciation to God as he and family went to church to offer a big ram and some other gifts in Thanksgiving.

While taking to his Instagram page to share a video where he is seen dancing with his family in church during the thanksgiving, MC Edo Pikin wrote:

“I know videos like this hardly go online… But na God First. Thanksgiving: @lilytom_ @kingojie2021. Thanking God for His Protection, Guidance and blessings upon my family.”

See video below:

However, as expected, social media users have reacted to the video. Below are some reactions we saw;

@ddashnblushmakeovers wrote: “Thanking God is good but pls what’s the ram doing there? It can be kept at the back of the church it has no place where you’re leading it to(the altar), you were even making way for it to be moved in front of you….really? @mcedopikin. My bini people una too much oh.”

@Nottman chipped in: “The huge ram for me. God bless you and your family.”