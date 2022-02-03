Comedian Josh2funny gifts his crew member a car (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Josh2funny has been applauded by Nigerians on social media over his kind gesture towards his crew member.

The popular comedian took it upon himself to put smiles on the face of one of his crew member, Erezi.

Josh gifted Erezi a new whip and the emotional moment was caught on camera.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Josh wrote;

“Just got a small gift for my guy @cautionlxe LXE aka EREZI has really tried for me, 4 years and he turned comedy to great sound🙌🏻🙌🏻 THE BEST PRODUCER I know and an amazing artiste wey no get label, he produces Afro sound and still does my sound well, Loyal guy LXE, one of the best gift I got from Sound Sultan, This is just the beginning bro, this one small, manage am.”

