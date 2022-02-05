TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady has been dragged mercilessly on social media after she slapped a man several times for proposing to her in public.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady violently turned down his proposal after he knelt down to announce his decision to be with her forever.

She unapologetically reminded the man that she is not her type and followed it up with slaps on both faces of the man for daring to propose to her.

Reacting to the video, Aga_Lucky wrote:
“God punish u this girl for slapping man like that. So u no fit say no Waka comot”

Jude_Dyke wrote:
“Why the slap? Did he try to rape u. Why so violent. Foolishness must be ur second name”.

