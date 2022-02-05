“God made men’s facial skin tougher so they can take a woman’s slap” – Reno Omokri

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Peter

Former presidential aide and writer, Reno Omokri, has taken to social media to advise men over a woman’s slap and also their own facial skin.

In a post which he shared on his Instagram page earlier today, the human rights activist advised men to learn to tolerate women and never even retaliate when a woman slaps them.

Reno Omokri advises men to never retaliate to a woman's slap, because their facial skin is tougher

According to Reno Omokri, one of the reasons why God made a man’s facial skin tougher than a woman’s own is so that he can take a woman’s slap without retaliating.

In his words;

“Dear men,
Nobody should EVER slap anyone. But even if a woman slaps you, NEVER slap her back. Leave the room. Don’t be provoked. One of the reasons why God made your facial skin tougher than a woman’s own is so that you can take a woman’s slap without retaliating! It is a very ungentlemanly thing to do. And even Christ taught this: If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.’-Matthew 5:39.”

Refer to his post below:

