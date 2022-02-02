TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says…

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

I cannot be with a man who can’t afford to give me N500K weekly – Lady insists (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady has taken to social media to reveal the amount of money she would only accept from her lover weekly.

According to the lady, she has already set a condition of not taking anything lesser than N500K from a man every week in their relationship.

This comes amid publicly outcry against internet fraud a.k.a ‘yahoo yahoo’, and several cases of money ritual cases involving mutilation of female body parts.

READ ALSO

Man shares testimony after he almost crushed little son who…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady…

According to the young lady in a viral tiktok video, she refuses to be a victim of suffering while affirming that N500K is the minimum weekly expectation from any man who wants to have her love.

“If my boyfriend is not giving me 500k every week. I’ll leave. No be me u wan put for suffer,” she noted.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says as he narrates…

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

“You were barely 4 months when your mother was beaten like a puppy” — Precious…

Lady narrates how robbers helped her fix her car after robbing her in Lagos

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I cannot be with a man who can’t afford to give me N500K weekly – Lady insists…

Nigerians react as school grades of Obi Cubana’s first son, Alex surfaces

Man shares testimony after he almost crushed little son who was hiding under his…

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

Nigerian Lady shares the condition a job-seeker gave her inorder to accept a job…

“If he no longer cleans his room when you’re coming, you are the main…

Leave a Reply