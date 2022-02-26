“I normally sell them for N80k” – Notorious baby thief confesses

One Sunday Alani, 35, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a one year old child at Atolashe Village in Oteda LGA in Ogun State.

He was fortunately caught in the process of attempting to escape with one year old child.

On the 25th of February,2022, the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made a statement regarding the crime when he said:

“The suspect was arrest following a distress call received by the Policemen attached to Odeda divisional headquarters”.

“While the little girl was playing around in her parent’s compound, the suspect took advantage of the inattention of her mother who was busy frying garri and he stylishly took the little girl and started running away”.

The command spokesman added that:

“It was a passerby, who noticed the movement of the suspect that called the attention of the mother who then raised alarm”.

Adumbrating further, he narrated how the police came into the matter when he said:

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Oteda Division, CSP Femi Olabode quickly mobilized his men in conjunction with so safe corps men and moved to the scene. The suspect was chased to a bush where he was arrested and the child rescued from him”.

He also noted the confessional statement of the accused to the crime when he added:

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, he informed the police that he came to the area with two women who are his accomplices. He explained further that he had previously stolen two children from Egbeda in Lagos and Akute area of Ogun State”.

Oyeyemi concluded his statement by noting what the accused used the children to do when he stole them.

In his words:

“According to him, once he succeeded in stealing a child, he will hand such a child to the two women who will give him the sum of 80k”.