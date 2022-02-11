TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

“I once dated a girl who bought me sliced bread on my birthday” – Reactions as lady advocates gifting towards boyfriends

Love and Relationship
By Peter

A Nigerian lady had got many men talking about their experiences, after she  emphasized on the need to treat boyfriends to gifts.

Lady advocates gifting for boyfriends

A Twitter user identified as @Nwando_ shared a writeup on the platform, encouraging women to go all in for their boyfriends in terms of gifts and dinner dates.

READ ALSO

“Chike promised to marry me, before he became famous” —…

Lovely pre-wedding shoot of beautiful Nigerian lady and her…

“Women, please make efforts too… Someone’s son can’t be ‘spoiling’ you every single time, going all out for you and on his birthday, all you do is get one 10k ‘copy’ perfume and be feeling proud.

Now, save, the same way he saves to meet your needs!! Stop making lame excuses!!”

However, in reactions to her tweet, many men on the platform have also shared their experiences in the comments section.

See below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals tactics used by…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Man recounts experience after patronizing a breastfeeding ‘Olosho’…

Netizens exposes identity of Bobrisky’s boyfriend, few minutes after he shared a…

“For the first time in my life, I had to say GOOGLE ME” – Comedian Bovi shares…

Angel JB Smith becomes first Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate to be…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

“I once dated a girl who bought me sliced bread on my birthday” – Reactions as…

Don Jazzy reportedly donates N1.2 million to a lady for her father’s surgery

DJ Ecool and siblings surprise mother with new car as Valentine’s gift…

FIFA approves Ademola Lookman’s switch of Nationality to Nigeria

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

“Love don’t cost a dime but valentine package na 80k” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More