“I once dated a girl who bought me sliced bread on my birthday” – Reactions as lady advocates gifting towards boyfriends

A Nigerian lady had got many men talking about their experiences, after she emphasized on the need to treat boyfriends to gifts.

A Twitter user identified as @Nwando_ shared a writeup on the platform, encouraging women to go all in for their boyfriends in terms of gifts and dinner dates.

“Women, please make efforts too… Someone’s son can’t be ‘spoiling’ you every single time, going all out for you and on his birthday, all you do is get one 10k ‘copy’ perfume and be feeling proud.

Now, save, the same way he saves to meet your needs!! Stop making lame excuses!!”

However, in reactions to her tweet, many men on the platform have also shared their experiences in the comments section.

See below: