Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared a heartwarming note of how she sacrificed everything for her kids.

The mother of four while celebrating 12 million followers on Instagram affirmed that her family means a lot to her and she couldn’t help but sacrifice everything for them.

She further stated that she wasn’t forced into it, but she willingly gave up everything for them.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

“12million wow, this 💓💓💓 is for you all….Thank you and Love 💕 you big….I wasn’t forced into this but nothing else just matters but them.My Family💕

Selfless love is always costly, Fear can’t afford it, Pride doesn’t understand it but My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them💓 @theokojiekids.”

