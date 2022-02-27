“School should be a side hustle because ASUU strike often” BBNaija’s Beatrice

Big Brother Naija star, Beatrice Nnaji, has revealed reasons why she said school should be a side hustle. She stated that it is because of the incessant ASUU strike.

Recall that Beatrice earlier took to Twitter and advised Nigerian students to take school as a side hustle and have a skill as their main hustle.

Beatrice in an interview with Sunday Scoop, stated that she doesn’t mean that school is not important but it is also important to learn a skill.

She said,

“I advised people to make schooling a ‘side hustle’ because of how often the Academic Staff Union of Universities goes on strike. I did not mean that school is not important. Education is very important but while one is schooling in Nigeria, one would do well to learn a trade.”

While speaking about stereotype as regards single mothers getting married, the mother of one stated that some men still want to marry single mothers.

She said,

“That is the lie society tells to control women into enduring abusive relationships. A lot of young men, who are well to do, want to be with me.”

On cosmetic surgery, she gave an unbiased opinion. According to her a lady can decide to undergo the knife if she have the money and can stand the pain and side effects.

She said,

“I didn’t go under the knife. It is not as if surgery is bad. If you have the money and can stand the pain and side effects, you can do as you please with your body. But, it is very important to go to the right doctors. However, my body is 100 per cent natural. I just make sure I keep fit. Sometimes, I sleep with waist trainers on.”

Speaking about her passion as a talk show owner she said,

“I found myself doing what I had always watched my role models do. It is not as easy as it seems though but I am enjoying every bit of it. I am sure that by the time I do about five more shows, I would get better.”