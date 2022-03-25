Davido responds to those telling him that he can’t afford Drake’s $3Million chain

Davido has responded to those who have mocked him for not being able to afford Drake’s $3 million chain.

Drake’s new Homer chain was just discovered to cost $3 million, and Davido took to Instagram Stories to admit that he was “drunk” when he declared he wanted the same chain.

Some Instagram users mocked Davido after seeing his message. They told him he couldn’t possibly afford the chain.

Davido responded by saying he can purchase it, but he believes it’s a “dumb investment,” adding that while he isn’t as wealthy as Drake, he knows where he can get the money.

