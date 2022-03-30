Focus on your new job as Ifeanyi’s nanny – Timaya mocks Ubi Franklin as he sternly warns him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Timaya has mocked Ubi Franklin about his new job as a nanny to Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, warning him to focus on that and not jeopardize it with his recent antics.

Ubi Franklin has cautioned that no one should make fun of his kids or family, but a comedian called him out on it, and he has threatened to expose the comedian if he does not recant and apologize.

Timaya, on the other hand, has made a joke of him as Davido’s son’s nanny, telling him to focus on that and not spoil it since Davido is a decent guy and he will make his life better if he performs his job extremely well only because he made a comment he didn’t like.

The singer refreshed Ubi Franklin’s memory by asking whether he recalls the thrashing he gave him in January of last year, telling him not to let him (Timaya) beat him (Ubi Franklin) again and that he likes his new position as Ifeanyi’s nanny, so he shouldn’t screw it up.

We still don’t know why Timaya chose vawulence and dragged Ubi Franklin all over again, making a joke of him as Ifeanyi’s nanny when we all know he’s Chioma’s manager.

